Afro Nation 2025: The global meeting point of love, expression, and African culture

Setting the Scene – Welcome to Afro Nation 2025 Picture this: at 4pm on 9th July 2025, the gates at Praia da Rocha (The Algarve, Portugal) beach opened for the fifth time to welcome 35,000+ attendees from all over the world to officially commence Afro Nation… 25-30 degree heat beating down on our skin, the aroma of j-rice/jerk chicken floating through the air and into our noses, sand firmly wedged in our toes, colourful flags draped around people’s necks and waists with pride (so you know without doubt where their homeland is), all against the backdrop of dreamy blue skies.

From the very beginning of the festival, it was very clear there was a specific mission – to let the world know that Afro Nation is here to stay. And that is exactly what they achieved, leaving no stones unturned to ensure a premium experience that creates memories for a lifetime. For any enthusiast of African culture at any level, Afro Nation has become a rite of passage that one must attend to truly engage with the culture and the global community (i.e. the diaspora etc) that underpins it.

This is my review of Afro Nation 2025, having been invited to attend as Official Press - with thanks to Zeitgeist. What is Afro Nation? Afro Nation stands as the world's largest celebration of African music and culture. Since launching in 2019, Afro Nation has played a part in global stars like Wizkid reaching headline status on major mainstream festival line-ups around the world. This highly anticipated fifth anniversary edition of the festival was headlined by Burna Boy, Davido and Tems, and took place from 9th-11th July 2025. Working in association with the likes of Hennessy, Converse, Rolling Stone Africa, Spotify, BBC 1XTRA and Visit Portugal, Afro Nation continues to evolve into a truly global entity attracting the biggest brands, stakeholders and greatest talents and from all over the world.

Afro Nation describes itself as the heartbeat of Afrobeats which meets the soul of a global movement. It is more than festival: it is homecoming. It is a movement rooted in Pan-African ideology and beautifully carried by the spirit of unity and love. It is a celebration of African creativity. It is a statement to the world that Africa is redefining its perception globally, and seeks to create a cohesive experience that unites the melting pot of African (and also Caribbean) cultures on a basis of collaboration and expression.

The Philosophy of Afro Nation “Afro Nation: we are One Nation, One Africa!” – a poignant statement proudly (and repeatedly) exclaimed by MCs and artists who graced the Lit and Piano People stages of the festival at Praia Da Rocha – almost as if it is the unofficial manifesto, ethos and underpinning philosophy of Afro Nation. When I asked many attendees what Afro Nation meant to them, I kept hearing the sentiments of it being a “safe space”. Afro Nation over the years has brilliantly curated its own community which keeps people coming back.

I find touches like “Rep your Flag Friday” (where attendees are encouraged to bring the flag of their homeland) to be extremely endearing, and helps the younger generation in particular to take true pride in where they are from. Afro Nation is not just restricted for Africans/the diaspora to coverage, but is open to any and all lovers of music, art and culture – regardless of creed, colour, background etc. Afro Nation in my view is the global meeting point of love, expression and African culture – the latter being its foundation to bring everything together.

And it does so majestically. Everyone comes with high energy and open arms. Our joy as attendees filters into the local community in a very organic way – residents, taxi drivers and shopkeepers are very welcoming of us and express their excitement for when the Afro Nation crowds come yearly! Afro Nation notably also held a first of its kind panel session - the “TMG Brunch” - where high-profile reps from the likes of Spotify, NBA Africa, Bloomberg, Sony and more were in attendance.

The event explored the power of the global African diaspora, and deep dived into the brilliant minds who are unlocking the continent in ways that transcend borders. This shows how Afro Nation is committed to becoming a conduit that brings forces together to work towards positive progression. Smooth Sailing by the Sea Robust infrastructure, an army of attentive staff and a clear plan of action are essential for a festival of this scale to function on any level - and Afro Nation did just that.

To ensure queues were appropriately managed, there were multiple, well organised points of entry, depending on your accreditation: General Admission, VIP or Golden Circle. Security was tight and very well organised, ensuring smooth exits from the festival every night and prevention of any issues on the beach. Afro Nation is now cashless. Instead, and very conveniently, your wristband essentially acts as a e-wallet. There is a barcode which you scan with your phone to top up (or you can go to specific stands for in-person assistance).

This system I observed was highly effective: gone are the days of running around looking for an ATM or place to get cash quick, taking away from the fun and meaning you lose time to do what you want to do. When looking to spend your money, there were plenty of pop ups at the festival – mainly food, drinks and merch. In the surrounding areas just beyond the festival grounds, there are wide options too. While Chris Brown unfortunately announced close to festival start that he was unable to attend, London Legend J Hus and other acts were very quickly subbed in to compensate.

Afro Nation communicated and executed the changes swiftly and smoothly, and this is to be commended. Malachite and MOT are to be applauded for producing Afro Nation to this calibre. An Explosion of Expression The main offering of the festival is the A-list line up of superstar artists i.e. Burna Boy, Davido, Uncle Wafles etc, who hit the stage to remind us why we love them. But the stages are also open to emerging artists on the rise, a good example being Odeal, and also, Caribbean artists such as Dexta Daps. This is a feature of the festival which I believe is really important in bridging the gap between Africa and the Caribbean. From the high energy MCs such as Shopsy Doo, to crowd controllers such as DJ AG, to the incredible dance troupe led by Ezinne, transitions between artist performances were both entertaining and seamless, making for a non-stop journey of enjoyment each and every day.

From Francophone to Afroswing to Amapiano, the remarkable breadth and depth of African music is showcased, meaning there is something for everyone. This is facilitated in part by the fact that there the fact there are now two stages , the Lit and Piano People Stages. Both stages brought incredibly different energy and vibes, enabling audiences to catch the differences between the sub genres and the feelings they invoke. After the festival events would finish around 12:30am, the energy and crowds would spill onto the neighbouring strip, and throughout the night a giant street party would take place!

The festival attendees play their part in this explosion too , everyone is dressed to impress, looking their best and making Afro Nation a true spectacle for all to see! Their energy of excitement and joy allows truly infectious vibes to consume Praia Da Rocha in a feel good fest of happiness! Following artist Gabzy’s smooth and serenading performance on the Lit Stage, I assisted Hannah Ajala (BBC) in conducting an interview with him , keep your eyes out for when that goes live! Final Thoughts I truly believe that Afro Nation has, and will continue to etch its name and legacy in the sands of time, for all they have achieved in showcasing African culture to the world in the best way possible. Afro Nation have triumphantly displayed resilience, leadership and excellence in the face of challenges such as the COVID 19 pandemic, and continue to go from strength to strength. What is also extremely clear, is despite being in year 5, this is only the beginning of their journey towards worldwide expansion.

Beyond that, they are creating a blueprint for the next generation to create their own self-sustaining global ecosystems. Those who closely study what is forming before us will surely be on a path to greatness. It is my honest opinion that everyone at least once in their life should dance carefree on a beach with strangers at a festival to the music they love throughout the night – and Afro Nation will enable you to do just that. Sun, smiles, and sensational vibrations all around! Norman Busigu is a British-Ugandan, critically acclaimed, award winning (independent) Broadcaster-Filmmaker-model, and the founder of the media platform Postcards From the Diaspora (PFTD) - which will launch later this year.