Joseph Adjei, the creative genius and visionary behind BlacVolta, Ghana’s leading 360° digital media and marketing firm, has been honored as Media Personality of the Year (Digital & Social) at the just-ended 9th Forty Under 40 Awards. The prestigious ceremony took place on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, celebrating the nation’s most dynamic young leaders shaping industries and communities. Since establishing BlacVolta in 2022, Adjei has carved a reputation as a pioneering creative director and media entrepreneur, transforming the way Ghana and Africa tell their entertainment stories. Under his leadership, BlacVolta has become a cornerstone of the continent’s cultural and entertainment ecosystem documenting, amplifying, and reimagining narratives that connect Ghana to the world.

BlacVolta CEO & Creative Director, Joseph Adjei, Wins Media Personality (Digital & Social) at the 9th Forty Under 40 Awards

A passionate storyteller with an impeccable eye for detail, Adjei has propelled BlacVolta into the international spotlight. His impressive body of work spans high-profile global events including Afro Nation Portugal, Afro Nation Miami, Basketball Africa League (BAL), EMY Africa Awards, AfroFuture, and even the Grammy Awards. His ability to merge creativity with strategy has positioned BlacVolta as one of Ghana’s most admired creative brands. Earlier this year, globally renowned entrepreneur and speaker Vusi Thembekwayo cited BlacVolta as one of the Ghanaian firms he deeply admires, a testament to the brand’s rising influence. The brand itself continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries of digital lifestyle experiences. In partnership with Visa, BlacVolta is introducing the BlacVolta Lifestyle Card and the BlacVolta App, designed to seamlessly navigate the city’s hospitality and nightlife ecosystem. These innovations are set to redefine how Ghanaians and visitors explore dining, nightlife, and entertainment, merging convenience with culture in one digital experience.

Looking beyond content creation, Joseph Adjei’s vision is rooted in propelling Ghana’s creative and entertainment industries onto the global map. Alongside key partners, he is spearheading the upcoming Entertainment Week Ghana, a groundbreaking week-long celebration of creativity, culture, investment, and connections scheduled for this December. The initiative is set to become a flagship event spotlighting Ghana’s growing influence in Africa’s creative economy. The Forty Under 40 Awards, organized annually, recognizes and celebrates exceptional young leaders under the age of 40 who are excelling in their respective fields. This year’s edition also honored Mary Anane Awuku of Brain Hills International School as the overall winner of the night. Joseph Adjei’s recognition not only cements his position as a leading media personality but also signals the growing importance of digital storytelling and creative innovation in Ghana’s entertainment industry. With his unwavering vision, BlacVolta continues to lead the charge in redefining how African stories are told and celebrated on the world stage.