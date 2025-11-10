#Featuredpost

For many, the world of fintech evokes images of complex data, technical jargon, and distant boardrooms. But for Precious Oduro, it is a space alive with human stories, one where technology meets empathy and strategy creates impact. Through her work, she is reshaping the perception that fintech is hard, distant, or exclusive, and proving that it can be a space where creativity, intuition, and inclusivity thrive.

Results driven

A results-driven growth and marketing leader, Ms Precious has built and scaled fintech corridors across multiple continents from Ghana to the UK, US, Canada, and Europe. At LemFi (formerly Lemonade Finance), she has led initiatives that connect immigrant communities to safe and accessible financial solutions. But beyond metrics and market share, her story is about the possibility of a woman rewriting what success looks like in digital spaces. “Beyond the title, I’m someone deeply passionate about human connection and how digital experiences can bring people closer to opportunity. That belief is rooted in her upbringing, which taught her resilience and resourcefulness. "I grew up in an environment where you had to find creative ways to make things happen. That mindset shaped how I approach both life and work with empathy, curiosity, and the determination to build meaningful growth stories," she said in an interview with Daily Graphic. Her love for the digital world was born from seeing its power to open doors. “What drew me in was how digital tools can democratize access making products and services that once felt distant suddenly attainable,” she explains. Starting her career in social media and influencer marketing helped her understand audiences on a deeper level. Moving into fintech gave her the technical and analytical edge to link data to strategy, a combination that has become her signature.

Breaking boundaries: How Precious Oduro is inspiring a new wave of women in digital

Growth

Ms Precious began her professional journey at Ringier Digital Publishing [ Pulse Ghana], where she rose from intern to Head of Influencer Marketing & Partnerships in just two years. There, she learned the value of brand storytelling and collaboration. Later, at LemFi, she moved through various roles from Growth Consultant to Country Manager and finally Growth Manager (UK & EU) building user bases from double digits to tens of thousands. “Each role taught me that growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about understanding people, their needs, motivations, and aspirations,” she says. For Ms Precious, every experience has been a classroom. “Formal education gave me structure, but informal learning has been my true accelerator. Every campaign, product launch, or market expansion has taught me something new,” she reflects. Today, she channels that wisdom into mentoring young women who want to build careers in digital and fintech. “I want them to see growth as both a skill and a mindset. There’s no single formula, just clarity, consistency, and courage.”

Achievements

One of her proudest achievements was scaling LemFi’s Ghana market from a handful of users to tens of thousands. “It wasn’t just about the numbers, it was about proving that impact and inclusivity can coexist, that you can lead growth with empathy, trust, and purpose.” Away from the office, Ms Precious is driven by stories that celebrate women finding their voice and shaping their paths. She stated, “Travel keeps me curious, while quiet moments of reflection keep me centered. I draw inspiration from women who are rewriting their narratives in business, art, or community leadership.” She admires leaders like Bozoma Saint John, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Whitney Wolfe Herd for their grace, grit, and unapologetic vision. “Their journeys remind me to lead with authenticity and purpose to create spaces where others can rise too.” Looking ahead, Precious wants her work to inspire more women to embrace ambition and possibility in the digital world. “I hope my story shows that fintech and tech spaces are not closed doors. They are evolving ecosystems that need diversity, empathy, and creativity,” she says. Her vision of legacy is clear to build systems, strategies, and communities that thrive because diverse voices were not just included but instrumental. “For me, success isn’t just measured in growth charts; it’s about the ripple effect of empowerment. When one woman rises, others see what’s possible and that’s where real change begins.”