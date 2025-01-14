'He deserves our love' - Sally Mann's U-turn after Shatta Wale's Jamaica triumph

After years of openly criticising Shatta Wale, cantankerous entertainment critic Sally Mann has praised the dancehall artist for his personal growth and recent achievements.

This unexpected turn of events has surprised many, especially as Mann admitted in an interview last year to being part of a group of industry players allegedly plotting to undermine the musician’s career.

Known for her blunt commentary on industry affairs, Mann expressed admiration for the “Dancehall King” hitmaker in a recent interview, citing his improved composure and professional milestones. She highlighted two key achievements: his newfound calmness following the birth of his child with girlfriend Maali and his successful collaboration with Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel.

According to Mann, fatherhood appears to have had a positive impact on Shatta Wale. “I’ve noticed a calmer, more focused Shatta Wale recently. Perhaps fatherhood has brought out a different side of him, and it’s commendable to see him channel that energy into his craft,” she remarked.

Her admiration extended to his international collaboration with Vybz Kartel, which she deemed a major career milestone. “Teaming up with Vybz Kartel is no small achievement. It proves Shatta Wale’s dedication to pushing boundaries. I want to applaud his team for making this dream come true after two decades,” she added.

In November 2024, Mann revealed during an appearance on Adom TV that she and other media personalities in Ghana had once strategised to sabotage Shatta Wale’s career. She claimed their primary goal was to promote Stonebwoy in his pursuit of a Grammy award, sidelining Shatta Wale in the process.

Mann explained their opposition stemmed from what they perceived as the “On God” hitmaker’s disrespect towards Ghanaian media personalities. Despite this history, her recent comments suggest a shift in perspective, acknowledging Shatta Wale’s evolving maturity and accomplishments.