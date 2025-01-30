‘Do not go and steal someone’s song’ – DopeNation hits back at Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian twin music duo, DopeNation, has hit back at their former labelmate, Kuami Eugene, following his recent scathing remarks about them.

The feud between the former Lynx Entertainment signees reignited after DopeNation threw subtle jabs at Kuami Eugene in a social media post. The duo’s comments followed their former label boss and music executive, Richie Mensah, officially confirming the departure of the Angela hitmaker from Lynx Entertainment during an interview on Hitz FM.

In their post, DopeNation wished their former labelmate success in overcoming the so-called "Lynx curse"—a notion among fans that artists who leave the label struggle to maintain their relevance and produce hit songs in Ghana’s music industry.

This dig was also in response to remarks made by Kuami Eugene in a prior interview, where he expressed relief at DopeNation’s exit from Lynx Entertainment in 2020.

In retaliation to the duo’s comments, Kuami Eugene took to social media, accusing DopeNation of seeking clout to promote a "gym song". He further stated that he would respond to them after releasing quality music on his upcoming birthday.

DopeNation quickly responded via their X (formerly Twitter) account, claiming that Kuami Eugene’s recently grown Afro hairstyle was actually a wig, urging him to "take it off".

The duo also threw down a challenge, daring Kuami Eugene to see who could release a better song over the weekend. Additionally, DopeNation issued a warning to their former labelmate, cautioning him against "stealing another musician’s song" in a bid to compete with them—a long-standing accusation that has dogged Kuami Eugene’s career since his rise to fame.