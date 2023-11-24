Doxazo 2.0: The Luxury Menswear Collection Redefining Modern African Elegance

Elimes Outfit has unveiled its highly anticipated DOXAZO 2.0 collection — a bold and refined evolution of luxury African menswear that blends timeless craftsmanship with modern sophistication.

The collection, crafted by the brand’s Creative Director and CEO Elijah Badmus, introduces a new standard of elegance for African men across the continent and the diaspora. Featuring meticulously tailored kaftans, statement three-piece sets, premium silhouettes, and rich fabric textures, Doxazo 2.0 marks a major creative leap for the fast-rising Pan-African luxury house.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new drop, Elijah Badmus explained:

“Doxazo 2.0 is a celebration of excellence, identity and intention. It reflects the confidence of the African man today — stylish, global, rooted and unapologetically refined.”

The collection incorporates premium fabrics such as Italian cashmere, Silvershade textures, signature embroidery patterns and contemporary finishing techniques. The designs balance cultural authenticity

with global luxury energy, giving the pieces a look that feels both African and international.

Through cinematic visuals, elegant silhouettes and elevated color stories, Doxazo 2.0 has already begun sparking conversations online, with fashion lovers praising the craftsmanship, fit and premium styling. The collection arrives at a time when African men are embracing a more global fashion identity — and Elimes Outfit is quickly positioning itself at the forefront of that movement.

Doxazo 2.0 also reinforces the brand’s mission to build Africa’s most influential menswear institution — one that represents cultural pride, luxury innovation and a Pan-African fashion future.

