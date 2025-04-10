Dr UN ventures into music, announces potential hit album titled Global Gold (video)

Ghanaian socialite and self-styled awards organiser, Dr UN, has opened up about his recent absence from the media, attributing it to a serious health condition. In a candid interview, he revealed that he has been battling kidney disease, which he said is linked to his diabetes diagnosis.

Dr UN also disclosed that he recently underwent foot surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) as part of his ongoing treatment. Despite these health challenges, he appeared in high spirits during a recent interview shared by blogger Sika Official on X, where he sang one of his songs with noticeable enthusiasm.

It seems people have missed me, he remarked. I fell ill sometime in November or December. It was diabetes and kidney-related. I was admitted to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for a period, he explained

He credited his recovery to the prayers and well wishes of Ghanaians, adding that the support he received lifted his spirits during the difficult time.

In addition to updating the public on his health, Dr UN used the opportunity to promote his newly released album titled Global Gold, which he says is dedicated to celebrating the culture, traditions, and legacy of the Asante people. He gave a brief freestyle performance to give fans a taste of what to expect.

A few months ago, Dr UN made a public appeal via social media, requesting financial assistance to cover the cost of kidney surgery. He estimated the amount needed to be around GH¢400,000 and called on several Ghanaian celebrities—including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Delay, and Nana Ama McBrown—for support.