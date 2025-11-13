Elizabeth Essuman and 'The Real Talk Podcast' panel explore faith and reason in today’s world

This week’s episode of THE REAL TALK PODCAST, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman sees the return of Pan Africanist, Avraham Ben Moshe joining the regular panelists on a subject that has gotten a lot of people on the internet asking more questions because they truly want to understand. This week, the mission is simple, to educate and elevate viewers and followers alike to the myth and truth of religion; it’s about common reasoning getting a fair share faith in plain explanation.

It’s been constantly said on this podcast that though it may seem as if the world is going a certain way with beliefs, albeit, we must be open minded to choose what’s right and wrong.

Elizabeth Essuman, Avraham Ben Moshe and the panelists did agree that religious bodies lately have become sanctuaries for the overzealous, the legalistic, the surreal and the bizarre; hence the reason why many are been led astray. And to curb that, everyone should patiently research and be educated on subjects that seem not too clear.

Growing up, many hold on rigidly to dogmas that have seen better days and already discarded in the consciousness of the liberal minded. Needless reemphasising the fact that both the church and the mosque have become havens of obsolete dogmas, medieval intolerance and stone age abuse of the rights of the congregation all in the name of God or Allah as the case maybe.

As you watch this episode, be open minded and enjoy every bit of the intellectual discourse - it will be worth your time.

