'If you apply critical thinking, you may not follow the Bible' -Ben Moshe’s

On the last episode of ‘THE REAL TALK PODCAST’, viewers, followers and subscribers alike went agog when the issue of religion was pinched as a ‘legalized madness’ where everything is taught to be accepted without questions. More also, many questions were raised and asked if churches and mosques have gradually become havens of obsolete dogmas; this week, the lingering debate comes to its finale as Pan Africanist, Avraham Ben Moshe and Bishop Michael Banga are guests to Elizabeth Essuman.

This episode looks at how religion, doctrines and logic often interact in complex ways, with logic sometimes supporting or challenging religious beliefs and doctrines, while doctrines can be seen as theoretical expressions of a religious worldview.

Avraham Ben Moshe and Bishop Michael Banga went banter for banter with different positions that certain religious beliefs may operate outside the framework of conventional logic, as well as religious traditions can encourage logical reasoning and even incorporate it into their foundations.

This episode also shone light on many parts ranging from the faith put in God, Christianity and Islam not looked critically with common sense, “if you apply critical thinking, you may not follow the Bible”, Avraham Ben Moshe said.

There were clarity on the Old and New Testaments, clarity on intentional and unintentional sins; this episode came deep and the guests chose their respective conventional styles to express their opinions on the subject matter.

For the viewers, followers and subscribers alike, there are many ways of killing a rat. Aren't there? It's the end result, understanding and coming to terms with a stance that matters; and we must say that the avant garde styles of our guests is a reflection of the belief instincts in them.

On ‘The Real Talk Podcast’, no issue is too serious or unserious to be discussed. But one thing is sure, no matter how serious or deep the issue is, you will still be able to have a take-home pack with some laughlines and, of course, food for thought.