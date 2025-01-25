Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai CEO speaks on AI & Sustainability at World Economic Forum

Telecel Ghana’s chief executive, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai has addressed a high-level gathering of CEO and global leaders at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos,Switzerland on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for sustainability.The high-profile panel session, organised by Leaders on Purpose & Reuters@ on the theme, AI as a Catalyst for Sustainability explored the potential of AI in driving sustainable growth and transforming industries.

In the conversation moderated by climate, environment and conflict analyst,Nazanine Moshiri, Ing. Obo-Nai shared multiple examples of how AI is transforming connectivity in emerging markets and helping Telecel Ghana optimise its operations while maintaining a focus on environmental and societal impact.“It is important that we adopt technological enhancements that make us more efficient while protecting the environment in which we operate. We also need to ensure that we are building businesses that are fit for the future.

If we build an organization that doesn’t take care of its environment and society then that business will not survive long term.”Ing. Obo-Nai shared insights into how the connectivity industry can leverage AI to enhance network efficiency and improve customer experience, but most importantly, ensuring these advancements are sustainable.“The use of AI to predict when maintenance is due, predict hardware failures and reduce service disruptions means less operational challenges, less movement of engineers across sites, efficient energy management leading to less carbon emissions,hence protecting our environment.

AI can help to determine locations where we can deploy solar systems as we move to more renewable energy sources.”Telecel Ghana has incorporated AI to create personalised data and voice packages for customers, regardless of their socio-economic status, furthering inclusivity.Additionally, through the Telecel Foundation’s Connected Learning programme, AI is also being used to introduce over 20,000 children to digital technologies, including robotics, empowering future generations with the skills necessary to thrive in the AI-driven economy.As part of the conversation about how businesses can thrive amid growing global challenges, Ing. Obo-Nai stressed the importance of building ‘future-fit’ companies.“