'Men who neglect their wives are not real men' – Kwabena Kwabena fires shots

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has criticised men who neglect their responsibilities towards their spouses, labelling them as not being “real men.”

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Roselyn Felli, Kwabena Kwabena underscored the significance of men recognising their role in ensuring the comfort and well-being of their partners.

The process by which a woman was created shows that a woman must be comfortable, and every man knows that. Men who don’t know about that are the ones disgracing us.

Every man should know that he must be responsible for his woman. If you don’t know this basic thing, then you’re not a man, the singer stated.

The ‘Bue Kwan’ hitmaker went on to highlight that while society often describes the world as a “man’s world,” it would amount to nothing without women. He urged men to treat women with respect and refrain from irresponsible behaviour, emphasising that neglecting women is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

Kwabena Kwabena shared his perspective on true masculinity, asserting that it is not about asserting dominance but about facing life’s challenges with strength and perseverance.

I want to be a man always. So I see battles as they must come for me to fight them, and as a man, I need to fight my battles, and that’s what makes me a man, he remarked, stressing his belief that resilience and determination in overcoming life’s hurdles define true manhood.