LilWin reveals he paid Ramsey Noah $40,000 for his role in 'A Country Called Ghana'

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has shared details about the significant sums of money he invested in producing one of his most highly anticipated movies, "A Country Called Ghana."

In an interview with Zion Felix on 15 January 2025, LilWin revealed that he paid Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah over $40,000 to be part of the cast.

I paid Ramsey Noah more than $40,000. There was one guy I wanted to feature, but the money he wanted to charge was too much—I couldn't pay. When I called him, they thought I was Nigerian, so they wanted to charge higher. Even accommodation and feeding are not included in the $40,000 I paid him

LilWin further broke down the costs associated with promoting the movie and the strategic decisions behind its marketing campaign.

The promotion I did for that movie is more than one million Ghana cedis. Ghanaians don't understand promotion... It was because of the promotion that I bought the Benz, and it helped me

The attention the Benz got me is another reason why the ministers and MPs came to Accra to watch the premiere. I did over twenty billboards and also over four thousand pieces of T-shirts. Just calculate the amount of money I spent on that,

LilWin’s revelations highlight the immense financial commitment required to create and market a movie, especially one with international collaborations.

A Country Called Ghana is a movie starring Lil Win. It was directed by Frank Ghabin Fiifi.