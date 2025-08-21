Martell unveils Cultural Ambassadors to shape the next chapter of Afrobeats journey

Martell has long championed freedom, audacity and excellence, and is continuing its cultural journey by shining a spotlight on the people and platforms shaping Afrobeats from within.

Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses is stepping into a new phase of cultural engagement with the announcement of three newly appointed Cultural Ambassadors: Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo), Sheniece Charway , and Abdul Abdullah .

The three cultural ambassadors are recognised as cultural leaders across music, media, and storytelling, they have each played an instrumental role in shaping Afrobeats from the inside out, amplifying emerging voices, building platforms for expression, and influencing how the movement is seen and celebrated around the world.

Adesope Olajide (Shoopsydoo) - A pioneering broadcaster, cultural commentator, and founder of The Afrobeats Podcast, Adesope has become one of the genre’s most vocal champions connecting artists to audiences and culture to community across continents.

Sheniece Charway - A respected music executive and podcast host, Sheniece brings sharp industry insight and a passion for artist empowerment. Her work has helped shape Black music narratives across the UK and Europe.

“Adesope, Sheniece and Abdul bring a powerful sense of cultural stewardship, each one deeply connected to the communities they support, leveraging their networks to lift others, and actively investing in Afrobeats’ future,” said Lanre Odutola , Cultural Partnerships & Influence Marketing Manager at Martell. “They’ve created their own platforms, backed emerging voices, and carry a genuine optimism that’s rooted in action and authenticity, values that truly resonate with Martell’s belief in collective legacy.”

Abdul Abdullah - As the founder of AfroFuture Festival and Culture Management Group, Abdul has created space for a new generation of talent to thrive. From Ghana to the U.S., his work champions Black creativity and entrepreneurship; building platforms that celebrate African music, art, and culture at scale while connecting communities across the diaspora.

The appointment of the cultural ambassadors builds on the successful launch of Martell’s Afrobeats Live experience in Paris, an evening that brought together artists, media, and cultural leaders from across the diaspora to celebrate the movement’s global influence. The event also marked the renewal of Martell’s partnership with global star Davido, further underscoring the brand’s long-term commitment to Afrobeats. With this new chapter, Martell continues to back the people, platforms, and conversations shaping the future of the genre.



“At Martell, we are drawn to movements that are bold, expressive and visionary. The values that drive Afrobeats; authenticity, ambition and cultural excellence are fully aligned with the DNA of our House. Through this collaboration, we are celebrating the voices shaping the future of music and culture.” said Frederic Gardelle, Global Creative Content Director, Martell



Martell’s cultural journey will continue to evolve through meaningful collaboration with its cultural ambassadors; co-creating storytelling that celebrates Afrobeats’ global influence, curating experiences that bring communities together, and supporting the platforms that elevate new voices. From intimate conversations to high-impact cultural moments, each ambassador will help shape how Martell shows up across key regions, offering insight, connection, and creative direction rooted in lived experience.



From Lagos to London, Accra to Atlanta, and Cognac to the world, this is Martell’s cultural journey, standing with Afrobeats as a global force built on community, identity, and creative progress.