MC Yaa Yeboah alleges police officer attempted to rape her at the station

MC Yaa Yeboah, a prominent media personality, has shared a heart-wrenching account of her childhood experiences, marked by adversity and hardship.

In a candid conversation with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo, she reflected on her upbringing in the Accra Newtown Zongo slums, where

I was exposed to a lot of violence and different characters

Yeboah described navigating her surroundings as a challenge, stating,

You couldn’t navigate your way through properly” and There was no one to help me, and shape my thinking and my behaviour.

Regarding her family life, Yeboah noted that her mother, although “she did her best possible”, was often absent due to travel, leaving her with bulk-cooked food and a lack of emotional support. Her father, whom she described as “a good man” initially, became abusive over time, leading to a strained relationship.

To escape her difficult home life, Yeboah worked with a savings and loans company during school holidays and eventually ran away from home, roaming the streets of Abeka. She recounted instances of pretending to be stranded and seeking help from strangers.

One harrowing experience involved being taken to a police station, where she was nearly assaulted by a policeman. Yeboah expressed gratitude for being rescued from the situation.

After being returned home, Yeboah's father showed little concern for her well-being, prompting her to resolve to leave the house. Following her completion of sixth form, she moved in with a friend, Adwoa Pokua, who provided her with care and support.

Yeboah acknowledged Pokua's kindness, noting that her friend's boyfriend had even given her money to celebrate her first birthday. She expressed deep appreciation for Pokua's role in her life.