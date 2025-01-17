Mr Logic's artiste Mo Spence accuses him of fraud (VIDEO)

The Ghanaian-based artist, Mo’ Spence, has accused her former label boss, Mr Logic, of engaging in life-threatening behaviour and financial exploitation, prompting her to leave Ghana to ensure her safety.

Mo’ Spence, who relocated to Ghana to build her music career, alleged in a series of public statements that her relationship with Mr Logic’s record label soured due to unfulfilled expectations and financial misuse.

What I expected after joining the label was not so. Instead, I ended up paying for the label’s services and even financing Mr Logic’s personal needs.

According to Mo’ Spence, Mr Logic allegedly embezzled funds meant to cover her apartment, residency permits, and other essential needs. She has shared her frustrations online, stating that all efforts to resolve the issue amicably have been met with hostility.

One of her most alarming claims involves a recorded conversation, purportedly between herself and Mr Logic, which has been widely circulated online. In the audio, a man—whom Mo’ Spence identifies as Mr Logic—can allegedly be heard making explicit threats against her.

Don’t ever step foot in Ghana, or else it could get bloody.” According to Mo’ Spence, the man further threatened to harm her family. She added, “He even told my mother he was coming for my life. He sent emails threatening my family’s safety. He said if I don’t settle this matter privately, he will come for me and then go after my family

Despite the allegations, Mr Logic has not yet publicly addressed the claims.