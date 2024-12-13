M.anifest Releases The Season’s Wedding Anthem, “Hang My Boots”  Featuring King Promise 

Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and cultural icon M.anifest has released his latest single, “Hang My Boots,” featuring award-winning crooner King Promise.
The track, produced by legendary Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz (Tems), blends M.anifest’s unique lyricism and King Promise’s smooth vocals and explores love, vulnerability, and making the ultimate commitment.
With a fusion of Afrobeats and highlife-inspired sounds, the single reveals M.anifest’s softer side—one that contemplates settling down and building a legacy with one person. King Promise’s signature delivery complements this collaboration.
This marks the second time M.anifest and King Promise have teamed up, following their hit single “Me Ne Woa,” a fan favorite that continues to resonate among music lovers. Hang My Boots is another unforgettable treat fans are sure to rinse!
About M.anifest
M.anifest is a Hip Hop artist from Ghana known for a myriad of global exploits. For a decade plus he’s produced formidable bodies of work such as ‘Nowhere Cool’ and ‘Madina to the Universe’ that have earned him a reputation for lyricism, storytelling, and seamlessly blending Hip Hop and African music together in an innovative fashion.
Beyond critical acclaim and being regarded for his socially relevant approach, he’s also known for some of the most intriguing cross-genre and cross disciplinary collaborations that are as notable as they are unexpected.
His discography consists of five studio albums, two E.P’s, one mixtape, and numerous singles. He has hinted at the completion and imminent release of an ambitious new project that will be his sixth studio album.
