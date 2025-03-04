Nhyiraba Kojo returns to Ghana amid alleged arrest over Hajia4Reall’s fraud case

Ghanaian musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo has returned to Ghana following a brief stay in the United States, amid speculation that he was under investigation by U.S. federal authorities in connection with Hajia4Reall’s alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

He arrived today, March 4, 2025 at the Kotoka International airport.

Reports suggest that the FBI allegedly arrested Nhyiraba Kojo upon his arrival in the U.S., as he had been on their wanted list for some time. Authorities were reportedly waiting for the right opportunity to act.

The news was initially shared on social media by Bongo Ideas.

He posted:

Quick info: Nhyiraba Kojo has reportedly been arrested in the United States by federal authorities in connection with Hajia4Reall’s $2 million romance scam. He was reportedly on the FBI’s wanted list as a person of interest and was apprehended immediately upon arriving in the country!

However, addressing the claims upon his return, Nhyiraba Kojo described them as false and baseless.

I was never arrested, and I have no involvement in any criminal activity that would warrant such an action, he stated.

He explained that his visit to the U.S. was solely for business and to spend time with his family.