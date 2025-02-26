Nurse to face trial as court frees Naira Marley, Sam Larry in MohBad's death case

The Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday acquitted popular musician Abdulazeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

According to Channels TV, Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, who reviewed and implemented the legal advice issued by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos, ruled that Naira Marley had no case to answer.

Alongside Naira Marley, the court also discharged music promoter Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry; Owodunni Ibrahim, also called Primeboy; and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

However, the DPP stated that it would prosecute the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered medical treatment to Mohbad, as well as one of the late singer’s friends, Ayobami Sadiq, for reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The duo will be prosecuted in a magistrate court.

In a letter dated 12 December 2023, Naira Marley’s lawyer referenced statements made by actress Iyabo Ojo in September, asserting that her comments were malicious and had caused significant damage to Marley's reputation.

The legal team further alleged that The Real Housewives of Lagos star publicly insinuated that Naira Marley was responsible for Mohbad’s demise, leading the public to falsely believe he had a hand in the tragic event.