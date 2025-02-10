Okomfour Kwadee's mum reveals that her son has been missing for days

Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee’s mother has shed light on the troubling circumstances surrounding her son after videos of the once-celebrated artist looking frail and dejected went viral. The rapper, famed for his masterful storytelling and hiplife hits, has been off the music scene for nearly a decade, reportedly due to mental health struggles.

In a phone interview on UTV’s United Showbiz, Kwadee’s mother revealed her deep concerns, stating,

We have filed a complaint with the police but are yet to receive any result about his whereabouts. I haven’t seen my son for about five days now.

Her comments follow journalist Ohemaa Woyeje’s assertion that the rapper’s mother harbours reservations about his return to the music industry. Woyeje explained,

Once Kwadee becomes stable, his mother feels he will go back to music. She doesn’t want her son to do music.

Kwadee, born Jerry Anaba, shot to fame in the early 2000s with iconic tracks such as Abrantie, Ofie Nipa, and Ataa Adwoa. His gripping storytelling style and unique voice earned him legendary status in Ghana’s hiplife scene. Unfortunately, his career was tragically cut short by persistent mental health issues and alleged substance abuse.

Over the years, several high-profile individuals, including music producer Abraham Ohene Djan and former rapper-turned-evangelist Lord Kenya, have sought to help Kwadee access professional care. However, reports suggest these efforts were met with resistance from his family, hindering progress.

The recent videos have reignited public concern, with many calling for immediate intervention to prevent further decline. Musiciane, among others, has urged the Ghanaian music community to rally around Kwadee and offer the support he so desperately needs.