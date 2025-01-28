'I am a human' – Prophet Ogyaba confirms having a side chick despite being married

Prophet Ogyaba, the Leader and Founder of Ogyaba Ministries, has publicly admitted to cheating on his wife, following reports of an affair with a side chick. Speaking openly about the issue, the man of God confessed to having a relationship with the woman in question but denied allegations of other immoral acts.

According to Prophet Ogyaba, he will not pretend to be "holy" when he is not. He openly admitted to his actions, saying,

I am a human being with blood running through my veins. I am not going to be the first man of God to make a mistake. Yes, I had an affair with her while I was married. I admit that. But the other accusations of me sleeping with teenagers are false. Those saying I use ‘juju’ to operate are just joking. Those close to me know I am a genuine man of God who made a mistake.

Despite his admission, the controversy deepened after the woman involved revealed more details about their relationship. She accused Prophet Ogyaba of impregnating not only her but also his secretary. The revelations have sparked widespread criticism, with many condemning the prophet for disrespecting his wife and tarnishing his reputation as a religious leader.

One critic commented,

He will be busy cheating on his wife and advising his church members to abstain from intimacy. What a hypocrite!

The backlash has raised questions about whether Prophet Ogyaba is still qualified to lead a congregation, given his "ungodly" behaviour.

The scandal escalated further after an audio recording surfaced online, adding more fuel to the fire. In the recording, Prophet Ogyaba provided additional details about the affair. The woman, identified as Cassie, alleged in a live TikTok video that her relationship with the prophet resulted in a pregnancy.

Prophet Ogyaba’s actions have left many shocked and disappointed, with some questioning the integrity of his ministry. Whether he can regain the trust of his congregation remains to be seen.