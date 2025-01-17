Serwaa Amihere reacts to her viral video, warns youth to be cautious with their choices

I was depressed and crying at home that day,” she revealed. Then she came and said, ‘Let’s go and buy ice cream.’ I wasn’t talking to anyone, but she came to pick me up. She took me to Osu, and I remember trying to wear a cap. She asked, ‘Why? Why do you want to hide your face? Let’s go.’ She bought me a big cup of ice cream and said, ‘Today, eat all the ice cream you can.