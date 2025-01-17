Serwaa Amihere reacts to her viral video, warns youth to be cautious with their choices

Renowned media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has candidly shared the emotional turmoil she endured following the fallout from her leaked sex tape, revealing that the incident left her deeply depressed and isolated.
In a heartfelt recollection, Serwaa described how the unwavering support of her close friend, Auntie Obuobia Darko-Opoku, became a beacon of hope during one of the darkest chapters of her life.
I was depressed and crying at home that day,” she revealed. Then she came and said, ‘Let’s go and buy ice cream.’ I wasn’t talking to anyone, but she came to pick me up. She took me to Osu, and I remember trying to wear a cap. She asked, ‘Why? Why do you want to hide your face? Let’s go.’ She bought me a big cup of ice cream and said, ‘Today, eat all the ice cream you can.
Although the gesture seemed simple, it had a profound impact on Serwaa, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for Obuobia’s kindness.
And she said she would take me out for lunch the next day. Somehow, we both ended up cancelling. But Auntie Obuobia, thank you, because I never told you how grateful I was for that ride. It did me a lot of good
Serwaa continued to praise Obuobia’s role in her life, highlighting her friend’s enduring presence and invaluable support.
She has been an amazing person. I don’t think I need to say much. You all here know how amazing and supportive she is. She supports me and my sister and is always advising me. So thank you. I love you very much
Serwaa shared this touching tribute during the Ignite Youth Empowerment Thanksgiving Service organised by Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a gathering that celebrated resilience and the power of community.
Through her openness, Serwaa has shed light on the importance of friendship and support in overcoming personal challenges, inspiring others to prioritise kindness and connection during trying times.