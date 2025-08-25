TikTok for Artists launches in Ghana to support artist growth and fan engagement

TikTok today announced the launch of TikTok for Artists in Ghana following its global debut earlier this year. The new all-in-one insights platform is designed to provide artists, their labels and their teams with the data and tools they need to better understand their music performance, audience and fan engagement on TikTok, helping them promote their work and drive success both on and off the platform.

With daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, TikTok for Artists offers unprecedented access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content is performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

Features include:

Song performance: number of views, posts and creator engagements per track

Post performance: views, likes, comments, shares and post completion rates

ADVERTISEMENT

Follower insights: breakdown of audience by gender, age and language

Step-by-step guides to TikTok tools and features

Support and resources for building a long-term music career

The platform also officially introduces the Pre-Release tool, enabling artists to create campaigns for upcoming albums and allow fans to pre-save directly to their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Speaking on the expansion, Toyin Mustapha, Head of Music Partnerships, UK, Ireland and SSA at TikTok, said: “TikTok has always been a key space for music discovery and promotion across Africa. With the launch of TikTok for Artists in Ghana, we’re giving artists and their teams access to insights that can help them engage their fans in more meaningful ways and grow their careers globally. This platform is about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok for Artists is available now for all artists with a certified TikTok Artist Account. Artists can also grant access to their managers and label teams, ensuring that the right people have the insights they need to plan effective campaigns.

British artist, Jordan Adetunji (640k followers), said: "TikTok for Artists is a game changer. It has so much information about my music, my followers, and how they’re using my songs in their posts. And it’s brilliant that I can give access to my team who can also use the data to help us plan our campaigns."