‘Trinity is blasphemous’ - Muslim scholar Mallam Hafiz declares

From Revelation to Revolution: The Birth of Islam Explained by Mallam Hafiz Buhari on this week’s episode of ‘THE REAL TALK PODCAST’ hosted by Elizabeth Essuman

When it comes to the concept of religion, it may seem as though, the more we look, the less we see of the rationale for believe, faith and hope in what may be true or false; albeit, we are in it. Also according to followers of different religions or doctrines alike, there is no good news for whoever doesn’t believe in their faith - here, Karl Max’s, "religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people", becomes a heartbeat.

On this episode of ‘The Real Talk Podcast’, host, Elizabeth Essuman and her panelists had Muslim scholar, Mallam Hafiz Buhari who revealed that Abraham, Moses and Jesus were all Muslims, as well as broaden our knowledge on why the revelation of yesterday has or is gradually becoming a revolution of today. He touched on what the religion taught on the guidance of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

As an eye opener, Mallam Hafiz reiterated that according to Islam, there is no god except Allah; He is only One; He has no associate; to Him belong all sovereignity and praise; He causes life and death; He is ever-living who will never die; He possesses excellence and He is the most powerful over all things. True, Allah is the Alpha and the Omega. He has done His will and who are we, mere mortals, to question His wisdom? He does as He pleases.

“Trinity is blasphemous, because the first definition of Allah is that He has no addition.” He added. During the podcast, he went on to mention that the whole message upon which Islam is based on is the worship of ‘One God’.

Like the host always say on ‘The Real Talk Podcast’, no issue is too serious or unserious to be discussed. But one thing is sure, no matter how serious or deep the issue is, viewers, followers and subscribers alike, will still be able to have a take-home pack with some laughlines, reflections, and, of course, food for thought.