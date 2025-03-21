UPSA to hold regular morning devotions in hostels

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has introduced morning devotion sessions for students residing in its hostels.

In a memo dated 14 March 2025, the University Chaplaincy Unit announced that the sessions would commence on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, at Hostels A, B, and C.

For the first two weeks, the devotions will be held daily from 5:30 AM to 6:00 AM. Thereafter, the frequency will be reduced to twice a week to ensure continuity while accommodating students' schedules.

Endorsed by UPSA’s management, this initiative aims to foster spiritual reflection and communal worship among students. University Chaplain Rev. Theophilus Tetteh expressed optimism about its impact and encouraged stakeholders to support its successful implementation.

Morning devotion is a common practice among Christians, serving as a time for prayer, worship, and reflection to begin the day with spiritual focus. Many believers consider it an essential routine that strengthens their faith, fosters discipline, and provides guidance for daily challenges. At institutions such as UPSA, morning devotion can also cultivate a sense of community among Christian students, encouraging shared faith experiences and mutual support.