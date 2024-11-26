Champions League: Today’s matches and predictions

The UEFA Champions League returns tonight, promising thrilling encounters as top teams compete to secure better standings.
Below are the fixtures and Pulse Ghana Sports’ predictions for the games:
Bayern Munich vs PSG
Both Bayern Munich and PSG are eager to improve their standings in the league phase after a less than stellar start to the competition. The Bavarians climbed to 17th place following a narrow 1-0 victory over Benfica in matchday four, while PSG sits in 25th after a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid.
Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.
Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Arsenal aim to bounce back from their recent 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Gunners are currently 12th in the league phase table and are struggling with a winless streak in their last five away games in the competition, which includes three losses and two draws. Worryingly, they’ve failed to score in all four of those outings.Only one English team has gone five Champions League games without scoring—Manchester United in the 2004/05 season.
Prediction: Both teams to score
Manchester City vs Feyenoord
Manchester City face Feyenoord after enduring a shocking run of five consecutive defeats across all competitions. The latest blow came from Tottenham Hotspur, who handed Pep Guardiola’s team a humiliating 4-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium. City will look to redeem themselves tonight.
Prediction: Manchester City win/Both teams to score
Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan
Prediction: Over 1.5
Barcelona vs Brest
Prediction: Over 2.5
Sparta Praha vs Atletico Madrid
Prediction: Over 1.5
Inter Milan vs RB Liepzig
Prediction: Over 2.5
Young Boys vs Atlanta
Prediction: Over 2.5
Leverkusen vs RB Sulzburg
Prediction: Over 2.5