Ghanaian sports personalities who lost in the 2024 parliamentary elections

The 2024 general elections in Ghana proved to be one of the most keenly observed in recent history, with heightened vigilance among voters.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, emerged victorious, securing 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast. This win edged out the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the parliamentary elections, the NDC achieved a historic majority, with over 18 additional members securing seats.

However, a number of prominent sports personalities who ventured into politics suffered defeats.

Here’s a look at some of them compiled by Pulse Ghana Sports.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah

The owner and bankroller of Ghana Premier League club Nsoatreman, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, faced defeat in the Sunyani West constituency. Running on the NPP ticket, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations lost to the NDC’s Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, ending his parliamentary career.

Frederick Acheampong

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Executive Council, had high hopes after winning the NPP primaries. However, his bid to represent the Ahafo Ano South East constituency in Parliament was thwarted by the NDC’s Yakubu Mohammed, marking a major setback for the GFA official.

Pius Enam Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzide, a former deputy sports minister and current CEO of the National Youth Authority, also failed in his attempt to secure a parliamentary seat. Representing the NPP in the Asuogyaman constituency, Hadzide was defeated, denying him the opportunity to represent his constituents in Parliament.

John Peter Amewu