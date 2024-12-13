Let’s support John Mahama’s government - Asamoah Gyan appeals to Ghanaians

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to rally behind President-elect John Dramani Mahama and his government following the NDC's victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mahama’s return to power after eight years in opposition was marked by a decisive win over the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Extending his congratulations to the president-elect, Gyan urged all citizens to put party politics aside and work collectively to support the government’s efforts to improve the country.

Let’s support the government. Any government that comes to power, let’s support them

He cautioned against exploitative practices, such as overpricing goods, which he said contribute to economic hardship.

Ghana has decided. Let’s put party politics aside. If your party has won, focus on governance, and for us as citizens, we must also play our part in supporting the government

Gyan emphasised the importance of attitudinal change among Ghanaians, advocating for unity and cooperation to build a prosperous nation.

We also have to change our attitudes. Let’s congratulate the new government and support them, not sabotage them. That is my message.

Asamoah Gyan’s exit from politics

The former footballer had briefly ventured into politics, serving as chairman of the Youth and Sports subcommittee for the NPP’s 2024 manifesto team. At one point, he expressed interest in becoming a vice-presidential candidate alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.