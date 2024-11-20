Real Madrid’s Vini Jr traces ancestry to Africa – here's the country he’s from

Real Madrid footballer Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, better known as Vinicius Jr. Isi in the news again after finding out his ancestry is linked to Cameroon.

His ancestry was traced to the Tikar tribe of Cameroon, according to a DNA test conducted at Fonte Nova on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com.

In a touching ceremony before the South American World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, Vinicius received a certificate attesting to these conclusions.

In order to recognize and celebrate the rich history and pride of the Afro-Brazilian population, especially in the field of football, the CBF has started the 'Roots of Gold' program.

On behalf of his son, Vinicius' father expressed his delight at learning of their Cameroonian ties.

It’s crucial for us to understand our origins. Many Brazilians are unaware of their ancestry or our cultural roots. However, I am thrilled; we have ties to Cameroon as well.

During the match against Uruguay, Vinicius Jr. wore a special shirt featuring the flags of Brazil and Cameroon to honor his ancestry.

Throughout the ninety minutes, Vinicius displayed his unwavering vigor, and the match ended in a hard-fought stalemate.

His Real Madrid teammate, Fede Valverde gave Uruguay the lead in the 55th minute after a tight 45 minutes ended goalless.

Seven minutes later, Gerson restored parity for the Samba boys. The game ended in a 1-1 draw as both teams were unable to find the back of the net again.