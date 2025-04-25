Sports Minister promises wild nationwide jams if Black Stars win 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has laid out extravagant plans if the Black Stars shock the entire world by winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Adams says he will organise celebratory tours across every district in all 16 regions of the country if the national team do the unthinkable next year.

He made these comments in an interview with Bola Ray on the StarrChat show, where he stated:

If Black Stars win the World Cup, I will arrange first-class flights for all the players and tour every district in Ghana to celebrate.

For this promise to be fulfilled though, the Black Stars must first qualify for the global competition before even thinking about winning the ultimate.

Ghana’s 2026 World Cup journey

Otto Addo’s men currently top their qualification group after back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in the last international window.

They thrashed both teams with a total of eight goals without conceding and seemed to have gained back their confidence with just four games to go.

The Black Stars have accumulated 15 points in six games and have a three-point advantage over second placed Comoros.

Ghana have to hold on to this advantage with two upcoming home games against Group I tough nuts Mali and Comoros. Not forgetting they must travel face Chad and Central African Republic.

All four games will be played within the space of two months – September and October.

