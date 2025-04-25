Footballer jailed for killing cyclist after reckless driving on road

Footballer Lucas Akins has been jailed after causing the death of a cyclist through careless driving.

The incident happened in March 2022 in Huddersfield, and cyclist Adrian Daniel, 33, died ten days after being hit by Akins’ Mercedes.

At Leeds Crown Court, Akins, 36, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He will serve half of this time in custody before being released on licence. He has also been banned from driving for one year.

Judge Alex Menary told Akins during the sentencing:

It is plain to me you are someone who is highly unlikely to trouble the courts again. There is strong personal mitigation here. However, it seems to be the appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody.

Akins, who admitted the offence on 4 March, has continued to play this season for Mansfield Town in League One. He joined the club in 2021 after two seasons with Burton Albion in the EFL Championship and has played over 600 games in his career. He has also earned seven caps for Grenada, last playing internationally in March.

The court heard from prosecutor Carmel Pearson KC, who described the moment of the crash.

The defendant on the footage, albeit was driving slowly, pulled out at the give way junction and struck Adrian Daniel. It was too late for Adrian Daniel to brake and he suffered a catastrophic head injury.

Late victim's wife speaks

Adrian Daniel’s wife, Savannah, gave a moving statement about her husband and the pain his death caused their family.