Fix the fundamentals - GMA jabs Man United in ongoing Tamale Teaching Hospital saga

The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Richard Selormey, has compared the current problems at Tamale Teaching Hospital to Manchester United's habit of regularly changing managers.

This comes after the hospital's CEO, Dr Adam Atiku, was sacked over claims of negligence that reportedly led to a patient’s death.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, visited the hospital to assess the situation. After seeing the conditions for himself, he ordered the immediate removal of Dr Atiku. Dr Abubakar Bawah Abdulai has since taken over the role.

Dr Selormey, commenting on the decision, warned that simply changing leaders won’t solve deeper problems. He pointed out that constant changes at the top without fixing the root causes are similar to what’s happening at Manchester United.

He said:

We have issues with the processes that have been undertaken to have that happen. If you do not work on the fundamentals and you just keep changing coaches, probably like Manchester United, you probably will not see much change eventually.

GMA Gen. Sec. poses more questions

While he accepted that the CEO is accountable and the Minister has the right to make such decisions, he questioned how those decisions were made.

The CEO bears ultimate responsibility. We, as GMA, have not denied this… We are talking about the processes involved. It is one thing sacking a CEO, and it is another thing going through the processes that help you understand where the real issues lie.

