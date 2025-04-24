Basketball star suffers serious head injury as blood gushes out from forehead (Video)

Pulse logo
24 April 2025 at 10:45
Basketball star Kristaps Porzingis suffers a bloody head injury in Celtics’ playoff win but returns to finish the game. Watch video of how it happened...
Boston Celtics’ big man Kristaps Porzingis was left bloodied after suffering a head injury during game two of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter, when Porzingis, who stands at 7ft 2in, was struck on the forehead by a stray elbow from Orlando centre Goga Bitadze.

The 29-year-old Latvian fell to the floor as blood poured from his forehead, prompting immediate attention from the medical staff. He was helped off the court by a team trainer and taken for treatment.

Despite the heavy blow, Porzingis returned in the fourth quarter wearing a large bandage on his head and continued to contribute strongly.

He finished the night with 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Celtics secure a 109-100 win and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

Jaylen Brown stepped up in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who was ruled out due to a wrist injury, scoring a game-high 36 points to power Boston to victory.

Results from other playoff games

In other playoff action, Miami Heat’s star Jimmy Butler suffered a pelvis contusion after a hard fall in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 109-94 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Butler, a six-time All-Star, did not return to the game and is scheduled for an MRI scan on Thursday to assess the damage. Houston’s win means their Western Conference series is now tied at 1-1.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-112 win over the Miami Heat, scoring 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 21 points and nine assists as the Cavaliers also moved 2-0 ahead in their Eastern Conference match-up.

