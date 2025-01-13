‘We are sad and disappointed...’ - Carlo Ancelotti on humiliating Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says that him and his team are sad and disappointed following the 5-2 thrashing by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Los Blancos were a pale shadow of themselves after taking an early lead through Kylian Mbappe. The French international finished off a counterattack with a brilliant finish to give Real Madrid but they couldn’t hold on as Barcelona scored four to end the first half with a three-goal lead.

Goals from teenager Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphina, and Balde, gave Hansi Flick’s men a commanding lead into the break. Raphinha again made it 5-1 and despite goalkeeper Szczesny being sent off, Ancelotti’s side only managed to pull one back via Rodrygo in the hour mark.

The scoreline, Ancelotti says was reflective of how poor his team defended on the day.

We have to look at the reality and that is that we did not defend well in the opposition half or with the low block. They scored goals very easily and we didn't work well either collectively or individually because we lost a lot of duels.

The Italian manager stated in the post-match conference that they were deeply devastated and dissatisfied with their performance.

We are sad and disappointed and we’ll take that sadness home with us. That's football. Our sadness is our fans’ sadness, but we have no option but to look forward and get back the good spirit that has been in the group until this game.

Bar Mbappe’s performance, Ancelotti said there was no bright spot from last night’s game but they have to look forward and find solutions.