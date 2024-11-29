Asante Kotoko to return to Baba Yara for home games

Asante Kotoko have confirmed their return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

The club had been playing their home matches at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium due to renovations at their iconic home ground.

Baba Yara was temporarily closed by the National Sports Authority after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrew its license, preventing the Black Stars from hosting international fixtures there. However, following the completion of the renovation works, the stadium is now ready for use.

Kotoko expressed their excitement in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

We are pleased to announce our return to the Baba Yara Stadium for our remaining home matches of the season. This decision was made following an official communication confirming the completion of maintenance work at our historic home venue.

The announcement also confirmed that the highly anticipated Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will take place at Baba Yara once the Ghana Premier League resumes after the December 7 elections.

This marks a significant milestone for the club and its supporters, who have long awaited the return to their historic home stadium.

Coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum’s side recorded their first victory in five games with a 2-0 win over Aduana Stars last weekend.

Kotoko are currently seventh on the league log with 18 points, one point behind arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak. They have won only five out of their first 12 games, losing four and drawing three in the process.