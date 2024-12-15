GPL: Albert Amoah's last-minute gasp for Kotoko guns down Hearts of Oak in Super Clash

Asante Kotoko edged out Accra Hearts of Oak in a fiercely contested Super Clash on Sunday afternoon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with Albert Amoah's last-gasp winner securing a 1-0 victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

The highly anticipated game in Kumasi showcased a physical and tactical masterclass from both teams.

The Porcupine Warriors relied heavily on long balls from defence, targeting Albert Amoah, who consistently found himself in promising positions. However, indecision in the final third saw the hosts squander several chances in the tightly contested encounter.

Amoah remained a constant threat to the Hearts of Oak defence, but a well-organised backline led by Kelvin Osei Asibey worked tirelessly to neutralise his runs and contain Kotoko's attacking efforts.

Hearts of Oak mirrored Kotoko’s tactical approach but struggled to penetrate the Kotoko defence.

In the 25th minute, Hamzah Issah missed a golden opportunity to put the Phobians ahead. Kotoko responded with a strong counter, but Baba Yahaya's attempt went agonisingly wide, leaving the scoreline barren at halftime.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare delivered a stellar performance, making crucial saves to deny the Porcupine Warriors and keep Hearts in the game.

Kotoko built on their first-half momentum and continued to apply pressure on the Hearts defense. Despite Kelvin Osei Asibey’s exceptional performance in organising the Phobians' defence, Kotoko remained relentless in their search for a goal.

Salim Adams struggled to hold the midfield for the Phobians, while Justice Blay stood out for Kotoko, showcasing his brilliance. However, both teams failed to convert their chances until the dying moments.

Albert Amoah, who had been Kotoko's most dangerous player throughout the match, finally broke the deadlock in the 95th minute. His dramatic winner sealed an important victory for the Porcupine Warriors, sparking wild celebrations in Kumasi.

What’s next for both teams?