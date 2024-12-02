Super Clash: Hearts of Oak is going for three points from Kotoko - Aboubakar Ouattara

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed confidence that his team will secure all three points against Asante Kotoko in the highly anticipated Super Clash.

The Porcupine Warriors and the Phobians are set to renew their rivalry at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during Matchweek 13 of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season.

Coach Ouattara led Hearts of Oak to a resounding 4-0 victory over Immigration FC in the MTN FA Cup at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, securing their spot in the Round of 32. Speaking after the game, the Phobian coach urged his team not to celebrate excessively, acknowledging the challenge that awaits them in Kumasi.

We can’t jubilate too much because we need to think about the next match [against Asante Kotoko]. Kotoko needs the win, and we also need the win. Let’s wait till December 15th to see what happens because that game is a three-point match.

Ouattara was optimistic about his team's chances, emphasising their determination to succeed against Prosper Ogum's unbeaten Kotoko side.

We are going for the three points; if we don’t get it, we’ll take a point.

Asante Kotoko, under the guidance of Prosper Ogum Nartey, remain unbeaten this season and will be aiming to maintain their impressive record while climbing the league table.

League standings