10 things you should never do for a man as a woman

In relationships, love often comes with compromise and sacrifice. However, there are limits to what you should give up for a man. No matter how much you care for someone, certain things should never be done at the expense of your self-worth, dignity, or happiness.

Here are ten things a woman should never do for a man:

1. Lose Your Identity A relationship should complement your life, not consume it. Never change who you are just to fit a man’s expectations. Stay true to your values, interests, and goals. The right partner will love you for who you are, not for who you become to please him. 2. Financially Support Him Like a Parent Helping your partner occasionally is fine, but consistently funding his lifestyle while he makes little to no effort to contribute is a red flag. A grown man should be able to take care of himself financially. If he relies on you for everything, question whether he values you or just your money. 3. Tolerate Disrespect Disrespect can come in many forms—belittling words, emotional manipulation, or cheating. Never stay in a situation where you're undervalued. A man who truly loves and respects you will never make you feel small. 4. Give Up Your Goals and Ambitions A supportive partner encourages your success rather than holding you back. If he asks you to put your dreams on hold for his comfort, reconsider whether he is the right person for you. Your aspirations matter just as much as his.

5. Be the Only One Putting in Effort Love should be mutual. If you're always the one compromising, planning, or fixing things while he contributes little to the relationship, it's a one-sided effort. A healthy partnership involves shared responsibility and emotional investment. 6. Change Your Appearance for Him Dressing up for a date is one thing, but feeling pressured to alter your body, weight, or style just to keep him interested is another. The right man will appreciate you as you are, without unrealistic expectations. 7. Stay Out of Obligation or Fear Love should be a choice, not something you endure because you fear being alone or hurting his feelings. If you no longer feel happy in the relationship, don’t stay just for his sake.

8. Send Nudes No matter how much you trust someone, never feel pressured to send intimate photos. Once something is online or on someone else’s phone, you lose control over it. Protect your privacy and never let anyone guilt-trip you into doing something that makes you uncomfortable. 9. Accept Unfair Double Standards If he expects loyalty, honesty, and commitment from you, he should offer the same in return. Don’t let him have all the freedom while imposing restrictions on you. A relationship should be built on mutual respect and fairness.

