11 reasons mosquitoes still bite you after spending money on sprays and coils

You’ve sprayed every corner, lit the coils, and rubbed repellent all over… yet the mosquitoes still find you. Here's why that might be happening:

🦟 Some Mosquitoes Are Now Resistant

Over time, certain mosquito species become resistant to commonly used insecticides. That spray that once worked wonders? It might not do much now.

🛏️ They’re Hiding Where You Didn’t Check

Mosquitoes love dark, damp corners—under the bed, behind curtains, inside wardrobes, or tucked behind furniture. If your spray doesn’t reach those spots, they’re still lurking.

⏳ Repellents Don’t Last Forever

Creams, sprays, and other skin-applied repellents wear off after a few hours. So if you applied it hours ago, chances are you’re no longer protected.

🚪 Tiny Openings Invite Them In

Cracked windows, broken screens, gaps under doors or around vents—mosquitoes can squeeze through the smallest spaces.

💦 Your Scent Might Be the Problem

Some people naturally give off body odour or sweat that contains lactic acid—something mosquitoes absolutely love. So even with repellent, they might still pick you.

🌬️ They’re Attracted to Your Breathing

Mosquitoes are drawn to the carbon dioxide you breathe out. They can detect it from several metres away, and they’ll track it right to you.

🌡️ Your Body Heat Is a Magnet

While you sleep or sit still, your body gives off heat. To mosquitoes, that’s like a glowing target.

💡 Lights Can Lure Them In

Certain species are attracted to light. If your room is lit up and everywhere else is dark, you’re basically calling them over.

🚰 There’s Standing Water Nearby

Flower pots, open containers, gutters, or even old tyres around your home could be breeding grounds. More water = more mosquitoes.

⚠️ Your Products Might Not Be Good Enough

Expired sprays, diluted coils, or cheap repellents won’t do much. Always check the quality and expiry date.

🦟 Different Species, Different Tricks

Not all mosquitoes behave the same. Some bite in the day, others at night. Some prefer indoors, some love the outdoors. One solution might not work for all.

✅ Quick Tips to Reduce Bites

Seal up doors, windows, and ventilation gaps.

Use insecticide-treated nets when sleeping.

Empty all sources of standing water around your home.

Stick to trusted brands for sprays and repellents.

Reapply skin repellents as directed.