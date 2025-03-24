2,000-squat bet lands man in hospital with kidney failure

A young Russian man in his early twenties recently landed in hospital after pushing himself to complete 2,000 squats in a single session to win a wager with a friend. The extraordinary feat, which took place in Vladivostok, Primorsky Krai, left him with severely compromised kidney function—a sobering example of what can happen when physical exertion crosses into dangerous territory.

According to staff at Vladivostok Clinical Hospital No. 2, the man initially felt confident in his abilities and accepted the bet without hesitation. However, after finishing the impressive number of squats, he experienced alarming symptoms: his legs became painfully swollen, his urine took on a dark brown hue, and before long, he was unable to urinate at all. Fearing the worst, he sought medical assistance.

Doctors quickly identified the culprit: rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition where muscle tissue breaks down and releases proteins into the bloodstream. If untreated, it can damage organs—including the kidneys—and in severe cases can lead to cardiac complications or even death. In this instance, his leg muscles bore the brunt of the excessive strain, resulting in dangerously high levels of creatinine and urea in his system. Tests showed that his kidneys were functioning at only half their usual capacity.

Fortunately, hospital specialists managed to treat the acute renal failure without resorting to dialysis, although his kidney function remains below normal. He now faces a rehabilitation programme that could last anywhere from three months to a year, giving his kidneys time to recover from the shock of such intense physical stress.