5 Ghanaian foods to avoid after 7PM

Ghanaian cuisine is rich, diverse, and packed with flavour. However, some dishes can be a bit too heavy for late-night consumption, potentially affecting digestion, sleep, and overall health. While we all love a hearty meal, it’s best to be mindful of what we eat in the evening.

Here are five Ghanaian foods you might want to avoid after 7 PM.

1. Fufu and Light Soup

Fufu, a beloved Ghanaian staple, is made from cassava and plantain or yam, pounded into a smooth, dough-like consistency. Paired with a rich, spicy light soup (often with goat meat or fish), it is a satisfying but dense meal.

Due to its starchy composition, fufu takes longer to digest, which can lead to bloating and discomfort if eaten too late at night. Instead, consider a lighter soup with no fufu for dinner.

2. Kenkey and Fried Fish

Kenkey, a fermented maize dough wrapped in corn husks, is usually served with fried fish and pepper sauce. While it’s a delicious and filling dish, its high carbohydrate content can make digestion sluggish, especially before bedtime.

The fermentation process also makes it quite acidic, which may contribute to acid reflux when lying down. If you must indulge, opt for a smaller portion and more fish than kenkey.

3. Waakye

Waakye, a combination of rice and beans often served with spaghetti, boiled eggs, fried plantain, and assorted meats, is a daytime delight but a nighttime burden.

Its high protein and carbohydrate content make it an energy-packed meal that can take hours to digest. Eating waakye too late may leave you feeling too full and uncomfortable, affecting your sleep quality.

4. Banku and Tilapia

Banku, made from fermented corn and cassava dough, is a heavy, doughy dish that pairs well with grilled tilapia and pepper sauce. While nutritious, it can be quite filling and requires significant digestive effort.

Eating banku late at night can cause bloating and acid reflux, making it best enjoyed earlier in the day.

5. Kelewele

This spicy fried plantain dish is a popular street food enjoyed by many at night. However, due to its deep-fried nature and high sugar content, kelewele can be a poor choice for a late-night snack. Fried foods take longer to digest and can lead to indigestion or discomfort when sleeping. If you crave plantains, consider having them boiled instead of fried.