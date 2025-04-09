5 proven drinks to help you relieve stress naturally

In today’s fast-paced world, stress can easily creep in, often leaving us feeling overwhelmed and mentally drained. While self-care routines and mindfulness practices are invaluable, sometimes all it takes is a warm, calming drink to help restore your sense of balance.

Here are five soothing beverages that can promote relaxation and ease tension:

1. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a timeless remedy for stress and anxiety. Naturally caffeine-free, it contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain, encouraging sleepiness and reducing feelings of anxiety.

A cup of chamomile before bed can help calm your mind and prepare you for a restful night.

2. Warm Lemon Water with Honey

This simple yet effective drink offers a moment of tranquillity.

The warmth soothes the body, lemon provides a refreshing burst of vitamin C, and honey adds natural sweetness with antimicrobial benefits. It’s a gentle option for those looking to unwind either at the start or end of a long day.

3. Golden Milk (Turmeric Latte)

Golden milk, made with turmeric, milk (or plant-based alternatives), black pepper, and a touch of cinnamon, is a comforting and anti-inflammatory beverage.

Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its ability to reduce stress and support overall wellbeing. Enjoy it warm in the evening as part of your wind-down routine.

READ ALSO: Sex and 9 other activities that help relieve stress

4. Ashwagandha Herbal Infusion

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb long used in Ayurvedic medicine for its calming properties.

Whether taken as a tea or in powdered form mixed with warm milk, it helps regulate cortisol levels—the hormone associated with stress—promoting a more balanced and relaxed state.

5. Peppermint Tea

Naturally refreshing, peppermint tea is ideal for relieving tension headaches, relaxing the digestive system, and calming the mind. Its soothing aroma alone can help you pause and reset during stressful moments.