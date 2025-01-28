8 reasons why you and your partner should normalise having morning sex

Let’s be honest—most mornings are a race against the clock, with alarm snoozes, quick showers, and a frantic search for keys. But what if you started the day on a more exciting note? Morning sex is not only a great way to bond with your partner but also comes with some surprising health perks that can brighten up your entire day.

Here’s why hitting the snooze button in favour of a little morning magic might just be the best health hack you didn’t know you needed.

1. Bye-Bye Stress, Hello Happiness

Forget yoga and deep breathing; morning sex is the ultimate stress-buster. When you get frisky in the AM, your body releases endorphins (aka the feel-good hormones) and oxytocin, the “love hormone.” This magical cocktail leaves you feeling blissful and ready to take on the day with a smile.

2. Get Your Heart Racing (in a Good Way)

Morning sex doubles as a mini cardio session. Your heart rate goes up, your blood circulation improves, and you’re burning calories—all while staying horizontal (or, you know, however you prefer). Over time, this kind of workout can do wonders for your heart health.

3. Boost Your Immunity

Turns out, sex in the morning doesn’t just make you feel invincible—it actually helps you fight off colds and flu. Morning intimacy increases your levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an antibody that helps keep pesky germs at bay. So, in a way, it’s like taking your daily vitamins... just more fun.

4. Start with an Energy Boost

You might think morning sex would leave you knackered, but it’s quite the opposite. The rush of hormones and increased blood flow give you a natural energy boost that lasts longer than your morning cuppa. You’ll walk into work feeling like you could conquer the world—or at least your inbox.

5. Glow-Up Guaranteed

Morning sex isn’t just good for your mood—it’s a treat for your skin too. It improves blood circulation, giving you that post-romp glow. Plus, it stimulates collagen production, which keeps your skin looking fresh and bouncy. Who needs a 12-step skincare routine when you’ve got this?

6. Brain Power, Activated

Want to be the sharpest in the Monday morning meeting? Morning sex releases dopamine, which helps with focus and mental clarity. You’ll find yourself firing off ideas and solving problems like a genius—all thanks to starting your day in the best possible way.

7. Hormones on Point

Men, your testosterone levels are naturally highest in the morning, so you’re at your peak performance. For women, the release of feel-good hormones can help balance mood and even regulate your cycle. Win-win, right?

8. Set the Tone for Better Sleep

This might sound a bit odd, but morning sex can actually improve your sleep at night. By lowering cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and increasing oxytocin, your body sets itself up for a calmer, more restful evening.

Make It Work for You

If mornings aren’t your usual time for romance, don’t worry—it doesn’t have to be a grand production. Start slow with cuddles or kisses, and see where it leads. Keep things spontaneous and fun—messy bed hair and all!

Morning sex isn’t just a cheeky way to start your day—it’s a wellness ritual in disguise. From glowing skin and a stronger immune system to better moods and sharper minds, the benefits are endless. So, why not set your alarm a little earlier and indulge in some guilt-free pleasure?