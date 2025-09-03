#Featuredpost

Accra Mall, Ghana’s premier shopping destination, is excited to host Fashion Month in September. This month-long celebration of fashion, style, and culture brings together leading international and homegrown brands, offering shoppers an unforgettable retail and lifestyle experience. Fashion Month will showcase the best of ready-to-wear, African-inspired prints, and premium collections from brands such as, Woodin, Ennzo, Charles Tyrwhitt, AHA, Wardrobe Essentials, and MRP. From tailored suits to casual classics and bold African designs, Accra Mall continues to position itself as the heartbeat of Ghana’s growing fashion landscape.

“Fashion should be inspiring, inclusive, and accessible,” said Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall. “With Fashion Month, we’re creating a space where our customers can discover new styles, engage with quality brands, and celebrate creativity—all in one convenient location.” A highlight of this year’s celebration is the Accra Mall Mannequin Series, where mannequins are styled in curated looks that reflect the season’s must-haves, bringing fashion to life for visitors in an interactive, visual way.

Accra Mall Unveils Fashion Month: A Celebration of Style, Creativity, and Local Talent

Fashion Month will also spotlight the Accra Mall Fashion Fund, an annual initiative empowering Ghana’s emerging designers on September 20,2025. In 2024, the fund awarded Eleanor Seku, founder of Shop Seku, with a $3,000 cash prize and a one-month pop-up store at Accra Mall. Her collection—rooted in Ghana’s pre-colonial heritage—demonstrated how local fashion can merge history with modern design. Season 7 promises more exciting challenges, mentorship sessions, and training opportunities designed to elevate the next generation of fashion leaders.

Throughout Fashion Month, shoppers can look forward to: ● Exclusive in-store offers and discounts ● Mini styling experiences with the Fashion Mannequins ● Live fashion showcases and highlights across the mall

Accra Mall’s Fashion Month is more than an event—it’s a celebration of style, quality, and convenience, reflecting the mall’s continued commitment to shaping Ghana’s fashion story.

For more details, exclusive updates, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, follow Accra Mall’s social media platforms.