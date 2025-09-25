#Featuredpost

A common dilemma exists: do you choose a convenient but potentially insecure cloud service, or a traditional desktop program that may lack the necessary power? SoftOrbits has completely solved this problem. The company offers a unique ecosystem that meets diverse needs without compromising on key features. Now, SoftOrbits users no longer have to choose between the convenience of a cloud service and the security of a desktop program. The company provides two complementary solutions that work in parallel.

The Problem of Privacy in the World of Cloud AI

The widespread adoption of cloud-based AI services for image processing has created a sharp problem. To leverage the power of artificial intelligence, users are forced to upload their photos—often containing personal or commercial data—to external servers. This creates significant risks. According to a survey conducted by SoftOrbits, 78% of users are concerned about the privacy implications of using cloud-based AI for processing personal photos. Many of SoftOrbits' competitors provide no guarantees regarding data protection, leading to numerous leaks and a loss of trust. They have no solution to this problem. SoftOrbits, however, has approached the issue from a fundamentally new perspective.

SoftOrbits' Solution: A Hybrid Strategy

1. For Speed and Confidentiality: Desktop Applications

For users who prioritize absolute security and maximum speed, SoftOrbits offers its lineup of desktop applications. Unlike many competitors, these programs, including AI Photo Editor and Photo Retoucher, use AI models that are loaded and run completely locally. This turns your computer into a private and protected photo studio, safe from prying eyes. "Our approach to desktop software is not just a business model; it's our philosophy. We give users full control over their images because they never leave their device," says Hannes Jansen from SoftOrbits.

Comparison of SoftOrbits Desktop Software vs. Competitors

Characteristic SoftOrbits Competitors (e.g., GIMP) Installation & License One-time purchase. One-time purchase, free. Confidentiality Complete (local processing). Local processing, but open-source nature can have security vulnerabilities. Performance High, depends on local PC power. High, depends on local PC power. Updates Regular security and feature updates. Regular updates, often dependent on the open-source community.



2. The Online Powerhouse: Uncompromised Security in the Cloud

For those who need access to advanced AI technologies but do not have a powerful computer, SoftOrbits has developed its online service at https://www.softorbits.net/app/. This platform provides access to 11 key tools directly in the browser.

What is the global problem with privacy?

The global trend is that most AI-powered photo editing services, such as remove.bg or Luminar AI, are built on a cloud architecture. This means your data, including personal photos, is uploaded to third-party servers where it can be used to train AI models or be compromised in the event of a data breach. Over the past year, according to Security Magazine, over 1,500 major data breach incidents have been recorded, making this problem particularly acute.

SoftOrbits Online Service vs. Competitors

SoftOrbits solves this problem in a fundamentally new way, offering an unprecedented level of protection even in the cloud.

Characteristic SoftOrbits Online Service Typical Online Competitors Data Storage Temporary (less than 24 hours). Can be stored indefinitely. Employee Access None. Data is anonymized. Possible access for employees for model training and analysis. Data Usage Not used. May be used for training AI, advertising. Processing Speed High, as it runs on powerful servers. Depends on server load and network speed. Computing Power Servers outperform 98% of user computers. May be limited for free users.



"We are not forcing users to choose between security and functionality," says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits. "We offer both options. Our priority is what our user needs. Whether it's absolute confidentiality or access to powerful AI without investing in expensive hardware, we have a ready-made solution."

Rating of SoftOrbits' Solutions by Key Parameters

Parameter Desktop Software Online Service Confidentiality 100% 95% (data is transmitted, but anonymized and deleted) Speed 95% (depends on GPU) 90% (depends on the internet) Availability 50% (requires installation and a PC) 100% (accessible from any browser) Power 90% (depends on PC) 100% (power of servers)

Technical Facts on SoftOrbits' AI Models

SoftOrbits' power comes from highly efficient AI models optimized for specific tasks. These models are designed to deliver top results with minimal hardware requirements. Our generative models, based on "realistic vision" technology, weigh at least 6 gigabytes. This size is optimized for a perfect balance of fast generation, high image quality, and low hardware demands. This architecture ensures our models run quickly and stably even on average PCs. They can create highly detailed images, including NSFW content, giving the user complete creative control. We also have models for more specialized functions: one restores old photos by removing scratches and defects, while another handles real-time background segmentation for instant, precise object isolation. For the most demanding and resource-intensive AI tasks, such as artistic effects (painting, impressionism, etc.), we use exclusive online services. These models can weigh over 30 gigabytes, require massive computing power, and are not intended for local use.

SoftOrbits: The ultimate balance of AI power and privacy

