BOLD Swim Founder Tiffany Asamoah Brings Her Luxury Swimwear Brand Home to Ghana

#Featuredpost
BOLD Swim founder and designer Tiffany Asamoah brings her contemporary luxury swimwear house from Los Angeles to Ghana, marking a deliberate homecoming and strategic expansion. Built on performance‑driven technical fit, minimalist luxury, and intentional print placement, BOLD Swim has earned editorial visibility in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Glamour, and walked runways from Los Angeles to Miami to New York, and now Accra Fashion Week.
The brand’s work has appeared in high‑profile cultural moments — including Janelle Monáe’s "Lipstick Lover" video — and on screens such as Love Island and Netflix series, and is worn and championed by celebrities, influencers, and models who prioritize fit, craftsmanship, and storytelling.
Tiffany’s design practice centers inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility; garments are created for real bodies and consider disability access in fit and presentation. Sustainability is a systems approach for BOLD Swim: beyond responsible materials and waste reduction, the brand is committed to building a full economy around production and manufacturing that uplifts makers, shortens supply chains, and secures equitable livelihoods. Presenting at Accra Fashion Week is both cultural return and operational strategy — moving development and production closer to team and supply, launching complementary ready‑to‑wear capsules, and investing in local textile development and vertical integration. Eventually making Ghana our HQ and connecting them our other partners around the world.
This moment reflects a careful arc: starting in the United States to build technical and editorial foundations, then expanding presence, and now returning to Ghana as a personal and professional homecoming. BOLD Swim’s Accra presentation previews pieces from the 2026 collection and signals long‑term investment in Pan‑African craft, community, and industry building. Tiffany Asamoah continues to build the brand deliberately and with legacy in mind — design forward, community centered, and committed to sustainable growth.
About
Tiffany Asamoah is the visionary founder and designer behind BOLD Swim, a sustainable luxury swimwear brand redefining timeless elegance through eco-conscious innovation. With a background in strategic growth and global partnerships, Tiffany merges creative design with ethical manufacturing to empower women worldwide. Her collections—crafted from biodegradable fabrics and plastic-free packaging—have been featured in highly visible campaigns like Vogue, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and more and more showcasing her commitment to inclusivity, sophistication, and environmental responsibility. Now expanding in Ghana, Tiffany is expanding her impact through agro-industrial innovation, cultural collaborations, positioning BOLD Swim as a global force in sustainable fashion.
Short Scarf Blurb
Ahead of the 2026 collection and Accra Fashion Week, BOLD Swim debuts two limited‑edition 100% silk keepsake scarves. The Ghana Illustrated Heritage Scarf, created exclusively with Ghanaian artist Michael Mensah Bonsu, celebrates Ghana’s 16 regions and cultural treasures. The African Diaspora Return to Bloom scarf is a personal piece that envisions diasporic homecoming through motifs like hibiscus, Sankofa, cowrie, roots, and the Black Star — symbols of ancestry, resilience, and Pan‑African identity. Both pieces are heirloom quality, sustainably produced, and designed to extend the collection’s storytelling beyond swimwear.
Products- Ghana 16 Scarf - https://boldswim.com/products/ghanaillustratedscarf
Whether you're returning home, discovering your roots, or curating your next cultural journey, this map is more than décor—it’s a visual passport to Ghana’s legacy. Each region is brought to life with hand-drawn icons that reflect its unique story, from Kente weaving in Volta to the mystic stone of Savannah.
A luxurious silk scarf that honors Ghanaian heritage through bold symbolism and ancestral storytelling.
This luxury accessory will be debuted at Accra Ghana Fashion Week and anchors the Black Star Experience, wearable art.
100% Silk 37”x 37” and 9.5” x 9.5” Scarf/Hijab or Pocket Square Size; Dry clean Only
Return to Bloom - Diaspora Scarf
https://boldswim.com/products/returntobloomscarf?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_r ec_id=e946489a8&pr_rec_pid=9183348523256&pr_ref_pid=9190700220664&pr_se q=uniform
A luxurious silk scarf that honors Ghanaian heritage through bold symbolism and ancestral storytelling. Woven with motifs of resilience, unity, and cultural memory, each detail evokes the strength of the African diaspora. This piece is more than fashion—it’s a ritual of remembrance, pride, and return. Designed to empower, protect, and connect across generations. Wear your legacy with BOLD.
This luxury accessory debuted at Accra Ghana Fashion Week and anchors the Black Star Experience, blending Pan-African symbolism with wearable art.
#Featuredpost