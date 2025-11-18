BOLD Swim Founder Tiffany Asamoah Brings Her Luxury Swimwear Brand Home to Ghana

BOLD Swim founder and designer Tiffany Asamoah brings her contemporary luxury swimwear house from Los Angeles to Ghana, marking a deliberate homecoming and strategic expansion. Built on performance‑driven technical fit, minimalist luxury, and intentional print placement, BOLD Swim has earned editorial visibility in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Glamour, and walked runways from Los Angeles to Miami to New York, and now Accra Fashion Week.

The brand’s work has appeared in high‑profile cultural moments — including Janelle Monáe’s "Lipstick Lover" video — and on screens such as Love Island and Netflix series, and is worn and championed by celebrities, influencers, and models who prioritize fit, craftsmanship, and storytelling.

Tiffany’s design practice centers inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility; garments are created for real bodies and consider disability access in fit and presentation. Sustainability is a systems approach for BOLD Swim: beyond responsible materials and waste reduction, the brand is committed to building a full economy around production and manufacturing that uplifts makers, shortens supply chains, and secures equitable livelihoods. Presenting at Accra Fashion Week is both cultural return and operational strategy — moving development and production closer to team and supply, launching complementary ready‑to‑wear capsules, and investing in local textile development and vertical integration. Eventually making Ghana our HQ and connecting them our other partners around the world.

This moment reflects a careful arc: starting in the United States to build technical and editorial foundations, then expanding presence, and now returning to Ghana as a personal and professional homecoming. BOLD Swim’s Accra presentation previews pieces from the 2026 collection and signals long‑term investment in Pan‑African craft, community, and industry building. Tiffany Asamoah continues to build the brand deliberately and with legacy in mind — design forward, community centered, and committed to sustainable growth.