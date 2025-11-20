Elizabeth Essuman returns with a deep dive into the truth and stronghold of Islam

This week’s episode of THE REAL TALK PODCAST, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman by popular demand returns with a concluding part into unveiling the faith of Islam’s unbreakable foundation, the truth about everything that has been shared by different teachers and leaders alike of the religion from time immemorial to present day. This week Mallam Uti Daawah, and Mallam Hafiz Buhari, et al, join the episode to awaken the lingering doubting Thomases.

You’d agree with us that Islam is a blessed religion. A worn-out cliche, no doubt, but it needs being repeated though without the intention of putting off the viewers, listeners and visitors to this podcast. The worshippers of Islam have virtually everything a religion can wish for, thus, it need be reminded that the foundation upon which the religion was and is founded remains ‘LOVE’ - and even a verse in the Quran reaffirms that, “Allah commanded the Muslims to defend the Christians.”

In this episode, both guests did well to point out that one of the strongholds of the Islam faith is tolerance, in a world literally out of joints because of intolerance. For instance, some other religious doctrines would not tolerate the other in same sect; forgetting that we are all but mere pencils in the hands of the creator.

As you watch this episode, be open minded and enjoy every bit of the intellectual discourse - it will be worth your time.

