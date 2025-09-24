Her Summit 2025: A transformative gathering of women in Accra, Ghana

The 4th annual Her Summit, hosted by Her Network, made its debut in Ghana this year, and it was nothing short of extraordinary. Held at La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra on September 19th, the summit brought together a vibrant community of women under the theme “Impact Through Collaboration.” The event marked a significant milestone in Her Network’s mission to empower women across Africa and beyond.
From the moment doors opened, the energy was palpable. Women from diverse industries—media, wellness, tech, corporate, and creative sectors gathered not just to network but to build meaningful connections and explore collaborative solutions for community growth. The summit featured an inspiring lineup of speakers, moderators, and performers.
“The spirit of collaboration was alive in every conversation,” said Nkem Onwudiwe, founder of Her Network. “Accra’s creativity and resilience made it the perfect host city for this year’s summit. We witnessed women supporting each other, forming partnerships, and planting seeds for future impact.”
Panel sessions sparked deep discussions on leadership, legacy-building, and the power of shared experiences. Between sessions, attendees engaged in candid conversations, exchanging ideas and forging bonds that extended beyond the event. The summit’s intimate setting fostered a sense of openness and trust, allowing women to connect authentically and envision new possibilities together.
Her Summit 2025 was more than a conference—it was a catalyst. Attendees left with renewed purpose, actionable strategies, and a network of allies committed to driving change. The event’s success underscores Her Network’s commitment to creating spaces where women can thrive, lead, and collaborate.
Her Summit 2025 was organized in partnership with Beyond Accra, Woman of Impact, Pulse Ghana, La Villa Boutique Hotel, Tix. Africa, Purple Twirl Events, and Virtual Hub Ghana.