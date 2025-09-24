Her Summit 2025: A transformative gathering of women in Accra, Ghana

The 4th annual Her Summit, hosted by Her Network, made its debut in Ghana this year, and it was nothing short of extraordinary. Held at La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra on September 19th, the summit brought together a vibrant community of women under the theme “Impact Through Collaboration.” The event marked a significant milestone in Her Network’s mission to empower women across Africa and beyond.

From the moment doors opened, the energy was palpable. Women from diverse industries—media, wellness, tech, corporate, and creative sectors gathered not just to network but to build meaningful connections and explore collaborative solutions for community growth. The summit featured an inspiring lineup of speakers, moderators, and performers.