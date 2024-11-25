Is the real Santa Claus trading snow for sunsets and waakye in Accra this Christmas?

Haven’t sorted your Christmas plans yet? No worries, here’s what you can do in Accra this season, and guess what? It’s fun for everyone, kids, teens, young adults, even your aunties, uncles, and grandparents.



With the Christmas season in Ghana being as bright, bubbly, and fun as it is, it would be a crime not to let people of all ages join in on the fun. That’s why the Festival of Lights Ghana is back this year with an even more magical experience. From December 25th to 27th at the Forecourt of the State House, Santa Claus will be paying a special visit to Accra, all thanks to a letter from a Ghanaian child. This year’s theme is “An Enchanted Journey,” so get ready for some holiday magic.



The festival grounds will be transformed into a festive wonderland, showcasing different zones that highlight Santa’s journey. Families can join in and help Santa experience the magic of the Festival of Lights and Christmas in Ghana. It all builds up to a grand celebration and one big joyful adventure for everyone. Watch the full experience here



Event Attractions:

Fantasy Land: Bouncy castles, crafts, and a magical castle where kids can play and let their imaginations run wild.

Adventure Park: A mix of interactive carnival games and outdoor challenges, fun for the whole family.

Enchanters’ Market: Explore a variety of vendors with amazing products and unique items.

Live Performances: Enjoy live shows, music, and festive vibes that’ll keep everyone in the holiday spirit.

Creative Corners: Get your hands on artsy activities like pottery, sip & paint, chocolate-making, resin art, candle-making, and more.

Feasting Court: Treat your taste buds to delicious holiday foods, gourmet treats, and drinks.

Character Corner: Snap pics with your favorite characters for a bit of festive fun.

Santa’s Grotto: Get a magical photo with Santa to remember the moment. Come for the lights, stay for the magic.

Ticket Packages

Get your tickets now at festivaloflightsgh.com

18+ - ₵200

13-17 - ₵125

12 and under - Free.

About Festival of Lights Ghana

The Festival of Lights Ghana is a celebration that brings people together to honor light, love, and connection. The event features light displays and festive activities, creating a joyful atmosphere where attendees can experience the spirit of Christmas. It’s about bringing people together to share in the holiday spirit and fostering a strong sense of community.

Visitors will experience an event deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture and family traditions, setting it apart from other light festivals. The festival draws from the founders’ own family gatherings and their joy from a trip to London’s Winter Wonderland. They want to bring that same sense of excitement and joy to Ghana, while celebrating the country’s unique heritage.

Held in December, when many Ghanaians return from abroad and locals are on holiday, the Festival of Lights Ghana aims to provide a space for people to reconnect, celebrate, and create new memories.

