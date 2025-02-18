Men need 2 guys nights in a week to be healthy - study says

In an age where we're constantly connected via technology, it might surprise you to learn that the best way for men to stay healthy—both mentally and physically—is by simply spending time with their friends. According to a fascinating study from Oxford University, led by psychologist Robin Dunbar, men should aim for two "guy nights" or social meet-ups each week to maintain optimum well-being.

The research reveals that forming strong, consistent male friendships is more than just fun—it’s essential for reducing stress, improving mental health, and even boosting the immune system. So, why exactly do these regular meet-ups matter? Let’s break it down and discover how the power of male bonding can transform your health.

1. Friendship Reduces Stress and Boosts Mental Health

Life can be tough—between work pressures, financial worries, and personal challenges, stress can easily build up. But one of the key findings from Dunbar’s study is that men who regularly socialise with their close friends experience less stress. Why? Because meeting up with friends provides a much-needed escape from daily pressures. These regular “guy nights” allow men to vent, laugh, and simply take a break from the grind of everyday life.

When men meet with friends, it’s not just about a good laugh—it’s a vital stress-reduction tool. Talking things through with a trusted mate can provide emotional support and a sense of camaraderie that lightens the mental load. In fact, strong friendships have been proven to lower anxiety and improve overall mood. So, those regular meet-ups are more than just fun—they’re a critical part of managing life’s challenges.

2. Socialising Boosts Your Immune System

It turns out that socialising does more for your health than just improving your mood. According to the research, meeting friends frequently can also boost your immune system. That’s right—those guy nights you’re planning with your mates could be helping to keep you healthy.

The reason behind this is simple: social interaction triggers the release of feel-good hormones like oxytocin and endorphins. These hormones not only make you feel happy, but they also enhance immune function, making it easier for your body to fend off illness. Essentially, by meeting up with your mates twice a week, you’re strengthening both your emotional and physical resilience.

3. Socialising Increases Generosity and Empathy

You might not expect it, but Dunbar’s study also highlights the positive effects that regular male friendships have on generosity and empathy. Men who maintain consistent friendships are more likely to exhibit acts of kindness, both to their friends and to others. This may seem trivial, but regular social interactions have been shown to encourage empathy, as well as the willingness to support one another in times of need.

A simple night out with friends can foster a sense of community and togetherness, which, in turn, helps men feel more connected to those around them. The better the friendships, the more likely men are to engage in positive social behaviour, making them not just healthier but more generous individuals, too.

4. Male Friendships Speed Up Recovery from Illness

The power of male friendships extends beyond just emotional well-being—it can also impact your physical health. According to Dunbar’s research, socialising with friends plays a key role in speeding up recovery from illness. Whether you're recovering from a cold, surgery, or a more serious health issue, having a solid support system of friends can make all the difference.

The emotional support and laughter shared during those regular meet-ups can reduce the stress of being unwell and speed up your physical recovery. So, those “guy nights” aren’t just for fun—they could literally help you feel better faster.

5. A Guy Night Twice a Week Keeps the Doctor Away

It sounds like the stuff of old folk wisdom, but the research shows that making time for your mates twice a week is genuinely good for your health. Whether you’re catching up over a pint, watching the football match, or simply grabbing a bite to eat, these social activities are more than just time spent. They’re an investment in your well-being.

Regular meet-ups create opportunities for meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and emotional bonding. These moments help men maintain a sense of belonging and community, all of which are essential for long-term mental and physical health. It’s simple: the more time you spend with friends, the healthier you’ll be.

Why Twice a Week?

You might be wondering why the research emphasises twice a week. It’s because frequency is key. Dunbar’s study suggests that this regularity of socialising provides just the right amount of emotional engagement to reap all of these health benefits without causing burnout or stress from overscheduling. Two meet-ups a week allows men to maintain strong social ties without it feeling like a chore.

The Importance of Male Friendships

So, if you’ve been thinking about skipping that “guy night” for a busy work schedule or because of family commitments, think again. The research is clear: meeting up with your friends at least twice a week is crucial for both mental and physical health. Regular social interactions help reduce stress, boost your immune system, increase generosity, and even speed up recovery from illness.