Planning for Back-to-School Costs Without Stretching Your Salary

#Featuredpost

Getting ready for a new school term in Ghana is more than just buying a couple of books and uniforms. Parents must plan for PTA dues, transportation, textbooks, food money, and exam fees, and together, these costs can easily add up to over GH₵1,000 per child. For families living on a single monthly salary, covering everything at once isn’t realistic. This guide will walk you through how to spread school expenses over several weeks, where to find more affordable options, and how to handle unexpected fees without disrupting your household budget.

Start with a Checklist of Everything Your Child Needs

In Kasoa, Ghana, households spend around GH₵793 per year on education at a public school, while costs at a private school can go well over GH₵1,200.

To keep your budget under control, start by writing down every expense — both big and small. Don’t rely on memory; instead, note the actual prices whenever possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

A realistic shopping list for a junior high student might look like this:

● Two sets of school uniforms – GH₵180 (GES-approved price)

● Black school shoes – GH₵90–150

● Twelve exercise books – GH₵60–100

● Pens, pencils, ruler, eraser – GH₵40–70

ADVERTISEMENT

● Backpack or school bag – GH₵80–150

● PTA dues – GH₵30–50 per term

● Transport – about GH₵10 per day

● Daily food or snack money – GH₵5–10 per school day

● Extra classes or exam prep – GH₵100–200 per term

ADVERTISEMENT

● Project or practical fees – GH₵40–100 mid-term

These numbers will vary depending on your child’s level and the school’s requirements. Keep in mind that private schools and SHS students often come with additional expenses.

Check What You Already Have at Home

Before buying new supplies, first check to see what your child can still use from the previous term. Many parents replace items out of habit, which often leads to unnecessary spending.

Start with clothing and shoes. If the dress still fits and looks presentable, there’s no need to buy a new one. Small repairs or polishing can make them last longer. Do the same with bags, pencil cases, math sets, and leftover stationery. Reusing just a few items could save you GH₵150 or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, review textbooks. Some don’t change from year to year, and you may be able to borrow or buy used copies from other parents at a much lower cost.

Break Large Costs into Smaller Weekly Purchases

If you try to buy everything a week before the school year starts, you will most likely spend your entire salary. It is better to start shopping for school supplies in advance, spreading the expenses over several weeks or months, rather than waiting until the last minute.

Your schedule will look like this if you start shopping 6 weeks before school:

● Weeks 1–2: uniform and shoes

ADVERTISEMENT

● Weeks 3–4: textbooks and stationery

● Week 5: replenishing the budget for food and transportation

● Week 6: due to the parent committee

Such planning helps to avoid loans, fines for late payment, and last-minute fuss. Additionally, you will have time to search for better prices.

Buy Smart and Compare Prices

ADVERTISEMENT

School supplies in Ghana can vary a lot in price depending on where you shop. You don’t always need branded stores — local markets and wholesale outlets often offer good quality at lower costs.

A few money-saving tips:

● Stationery and books: Buy in bulk at Makola Market, Kaneshie, or Adum. A dozen exercise books cost less than single copies.

● Uniforms: Having them sewn is often cheaper. Tailors may charge GH₵40–50 per set if you bring the fabric.

● Shoes and bags: Shop early in the season at local markets. Prices usually rise closer to reopening, while some sellers give better deals in November and December.

ADVERTISEMENT

● Secondhand options: Gently used shoes and bags can be half the price, but make sure they’re still durable.

Always compare prices before buying, and avoid store credit unless you’ve planned how to repay.

Set Aside Money for Unexpected Costs

Even good planning cannot prevent unexpected expenses. They may not be necessary, but delaying payments can harm your kids' education.

These include:

ADVERTISEMENT

● printed handouts, project materials, and exam fees;

● extra tutoring for math or English;

● transport for sports or school trips.

To help you cope, set aside a small amount of time. Even GH₵20–30 per month will make a significant contribution. Use a paper envelope or Momo wallet to keep this money exclusively for school-related expenses.

What to Do If You Face a School Bill You Didn’t Expect

ADVERTISEMENT

If you face an urgent school expense and don’t have enough cash, here are three practical backup options:

● Borrow from someone you trust. A family member, neighbour, or colleague who knows your pay date may be willing to help without charging interest.

● Use SUSU or workplace savings. Many welfare groups permit one-time withdrawals for educational expenses.

● Take a small regulated loan. If you choose this option, confirm that the lender is licensed and check the total repayment amount before agreeing.

Tip: If a mid-term fee is due this week and you’re short on cash, only take a short-term help before payday if you’re certain you can repay it. Needing loans for regular school costs is a red flag — try to avoid it by saving small amounts each month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Save Early for the Next Term

Once you’ve taken care of this term’s expenses, make the next one easier by setting aside a small amount each week. Saving GH₵10 weekly adds up to GH₵120 in three months, giving you a head start before school begins again. You can keep the money in a simple savings box at home or join a SUSU group. The most important part is consistency, not the exact amount you save.

Conclusion

Back-to-school season doesn’t have to put pressure on your budget. With a bit of planning, smart shopping, and consistent budgeting, you can meet all of your teens' needs without stretching your salary too far. This approach helps keep your family financially stable and makes sure your child starts the new term fully prepared.

#Featuredpost